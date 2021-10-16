Kebbi APC holds peaceful congress, retains chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Kebbi State Chapter on Saturday held a peaceful Congress at Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi.

The state congress began when Governor Atiku Bagudu, minister of Justice Abubakar Malami and top party echelons arrived at the venue with delegates who were drawn from the 21 local governments areas of the state.

Announcing the delegates voice affirmation of Muhammad Kana Zuru, the chairman Kebbi APC election committee chairman, Mr Osita Okechukwu said that he is fascinated with the state congress, unlike other states who fight or get a cancellation.

He urged people to support governor Bagudu’s agricultural revolution saying President Muhammadu Buhari will soon bring rail lines to Kebbi.

In his acceptance speech, the new Apc state chairman Muhammad Kana pledged to carry everyone along and urged wards and local governments excos of his party to open offices at their domains “I will lead the party to a resounding victory in 2023 by unifying all stakeholders and mending fences with aggrieved members, I will formally inaugurate other state exco.

The congress was well attended by party faithful and other dignitaries amid tight security.