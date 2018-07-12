The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has warned the Vice Chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over alleged plot to concoct figures as valid votes in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, in Saturday governorship election in the university.

A statement by the Director, Media and Publicity of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujobi, said the campaign team was in possession of information that the leadership of the university was under strict instruction allegedly by Governor Ayodele Fayose to deliver 10,000 votes to PDP in the university.

“We are in possession of credible information that the unnecessary shifts in students’ examinations schedule was informed by fraudulent plot to manipulate election results in EKSU to make the figures that will emerge from the school look real and credible.

“Students are supposed to conclude their examinations on July 12 and immediately vacate the campus for their homes before the election on July 14.

“But because of the sinister motives by Governor Ayodele Fayose, he forced the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, to shift the remaining parts of students examinations till after July 14, the day of the governorship, to enable him carry out his plan to deliver the planned 10,000 votes and justify the figures with the presence of students on campus.

“We are also in possession of information bordering on threat that if the Vice Chancellor hopes to keep his job, he as the head of the school must deliver 10,000 votes to PDP and it is on the basis of this that examinations dates were altered to carry out the plot.

“By this statement, we put both Prof. Bandele and INEC on notice that we are aware of the plot and we want to counsel both INEC officials and the vice chancellor that they should not get themselves involved in a crime that will make them end their careers in jail.

“Our interactions with both staff and students have suggested that they will vote against Fayose’s candidate, Prof. Olusola Eleka, because of alleged anti-people policies of Fayose’s administration, including tax burden on varsity staff, non-payment of salaries and allowances, exorbitant school fees, non-payment of subvention and infrastructure decay, among others, which Eleka hopes to inherit and sustain.

“We urge voters to be vigilant and guide their votes against manipulation while security agencies should pay special attention to this dastardly plot to nip it in the bud so that the votes of Ekiti people can count,” Olujobi said.

Warning Fayose to stop day-dreaming that Eleka would be the next governor to protect him after leaving the office, he added that the success of Fayemi’s mega rally, on Tuesday, had proven conclusively that Fayose had lost grounds.

“It is good that Fayose had said that the level of success of his order to transporters to withdraw their services on Tuesday to hurt Fayemi’s rally would determine the level of his acceptance among Ekiti people.

“Now that the drivers and okada operators had disobeyed Fayose’s order with Ekiti people coming out in thousands to make Fayemi’s rally a success, it is clear that Fayose will become desperate to win the election.

“But we warn Bandele and INEC to stay clear of criminal conspiracy that will end their careers in prison.

“We urge security agencies to pay special attention to EKSU during the voting exercise,” Olujobi concluded.