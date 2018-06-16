The Candidate of All Progressives Party, APC, in the July 14, 2018 Governorship election, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has assured the civil servants especially the teachers no one would be sacked if returned to power in the state.

Fayemi, who is the immediate past Minister of Mine and Power in Nigeria stated this at Ilawe-Ekiti during his political campaign which recorded mammoth crowd.

Fayemi promised the people of the state that rather than sacking, he would create wealth and make the welfare of the people his piority.

According to him, “Don’t listen to those who are peddling lies against me. I am coming back to improve your standard. I will empower the youth in many ways. I will provide jobs and constructs roads. I will improve the public infrastructure in the state. I will not owe salary. Do not listen to campaign of calumny. I will not disappoint you”.

He urged the electorates to ensure that they come out on the day of election to cast their votes for APC adding, “Do not entertain any fear on the election day to come out to vote because all the people of the state would be well protected to exercise their franchise.

Earlier, Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu urged the people of the state to support Fayemi to emerge as the next governor of the state so as to have better access to democratic dividends.

During the campaign, the state party chairman, Chief Jide Awe, received some politicians who decamped from other political party to APC.

He assured them that they would not be discriminated against in whatever form adding, ”From today on, you are entitle to the full rights of the party. You will enjoy what older party members are enjoying”.

The campaign train of Fayemi is expected to cover five towns in the city.