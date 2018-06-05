The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the July 14 election in Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has described his quest to govern the state as a divine agenda to rescue the state from captivity.

Fayemi who said the decision was not personal but for the generality of Ekiti people saying it was the reason God helped him and other stalwarts of the party escaped the shooting that occurred last Friday at a rally organized in his honour.

The former Minister revealed that were it not for God’s intervention, he alongside Ondo State Governor Arakunrin Akeredolu, ex-Minister of Works, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, Hon Opeyemi Bamidele and others would have been killed.

He expressed confidence that the impending election would mark the end of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s political reign in Ekiti, as members of the party across the 177 wards in the state will work hard to ensure that PDP is uprooted in the state.

The APC flag bearer who spoke during an event in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday where Adeyeye and members of political platform, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM) from the 16 local government of the state formally joined APC.

He described Adeyeye’s as a progressive who is coming back to his root said, his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will boost APC chances at the poll and help greatly in reclaiming the state.

A mobile policeman, it would be recalled had accidentally released bullets at the rally which hit Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele and five others, who are now receiving treatments in the hospital.

“He is coming back home. I met him in this party. He is one of our leaders. We always talked about the growth and development of our state. This is not about our personal interest but about the people and our state.

“This relationship will be fruitful. We are concerned about rescuing and delivering Ekiti from poverty as well as taking the state and its people out of Prison we are in. We must see ourselves as one, work together to win the poll and get the benefit. Nobody can stop anybody from the contesting any election whether old or new. The most important thing for us now is to do everything within our means to win the election.”

The APC candidate added, “We thank God that we are alive. What do you think would have happened if Governor Akeredolu, Adeyeye, Bamidele and I had died? It was possible for the bullets to have hit and killed all of us, but we thank God.

“We pray that God just prevented it. The unprecedented crowd we saw at Ikere Ekiti and how people were rushing out shows that Ekiti people were determined to fight a liberation war against Governor Fayose”, he said.