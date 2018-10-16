



The newly-sworn in Governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi, says he will promote and ensure sustainable development and review the commercial advantage of abandoned projects in the state with a view to reviving them.

Fayemi made the pledge on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti shortly after taking oath of office for the second time as Governor of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Fayemi, born on February 9, 1965, and a native of Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area, had held the office of the state Governor between 2010 and 2014.

Until his re-election at the July Ekiti State governorship election, he was Minister of Solid Minerals Development, from where he resigned to contest the election.

He secured 197,459 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Olusola Eleka, of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 178,121 votes at the election.

Fayemi won the election in 12 of the 16 local government areas in the state, while Eleka won in four local government areas.

The results of the election marked a remarkable rebound for Fayemi, who as the then incumbent governor was roundly defeated four years ago by immediate-past Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Fayemi in his second inaugural speech thanked the people of Ekiti for giving him the mandate to govern again, saying, “let us do this again, let us build Ekiti again”.

He said his inauguration marked the beginning of an era of great achievements and development, and an administration that would also speak out the truth and lay it before the people.

He, however, maintained that his coming back to office was not a revenge mission, but to heal and ensure true development in the state in the interest of the people.

The governor said that his administration would take full responsibility of the challenges ahead, stressing that he would not rest until every challenge facing the state including non-payment of workers’ salaries was addressed.

He further said that his administration would promote and ensure sustainable development and make the state a safe haven for both foreign and local investors.

He said: “This is the day that the Lord has made and we will reclaim our lands from those that have held us captive.”

NAN reports that Fayemi had lectured in Africa, Europe, America and Asia. He had also served as an adviser on transitional justice, regional integration, constitutionalism, security sector reform and civil-military relations issues to various governments.

He had written on governance and democratisation, civil-military relations and security sector issues in Africa.

Among his recent books are: Deepening the Culture of Constitutionalism: The Role of Regional Institutions in Constitutional Development in Africa (CDD 2003) and Security Sector Governance in Africa.