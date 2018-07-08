The candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that no worker in Ekiti State has received any salary this year.

Fayemi disclosed this in an interview.

He said the workers were yet to be paid in the last eight months.

Reacting to a question on why he was so confident of winning the battle agains the Peoples Democratic Party, which is fielding Prof. Kolapo Olusola, Governor Ayo Fayose’s deputy, despite the electoral result of 2014 when he lost his reelection bid, Fayemi said: “Our confidence is in the people.

“Our people have gone through a lot of pains in the last three and a half years of the PDP government in the state and have come to the conclusion that the PDP government is a product of fraud and it is a government that does not care about their welfare.

“If you ask somebody who has not earned salary in eight months, at least they will tell you that ‘under Fayemi, I was not owed.’

“That is, if you take it at such a basic simplistic level.

“But I do not want us to even take it at that level because that, for me as I said, is not a measure of good governance.

“It is just a measure of the duty that I have to the people if I pay salaries.

“Take it from what I have said to you, when I was the governor, Ekiti excelled in all the rankings.

“The World Bank Ease of Doing Business study ranked Ekiti (when I was governor) the number five place where you can do business easily in Nigeria; we moved from number 34 to number five. The kids that entered secondary school when I was governor were the ones who took WASSCE and NECO exams and excelled.

“So, you do not get that by one year of being in government.

“Even though the Fayose administration is trying to claim credit for that, it is the cumulative effect of work that we did that resulted in what those kids achieved.