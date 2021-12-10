Kayode Adaramodu: Leadership integrity, strength of Senator Ayu-led PDP exco

A governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Kayode Adaramodu has congratulated Dr Iyorchia Ayu-led National Executive Council of the party on their official inauguration.

Speaking at the sideline of the programme held at the main bowl of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, Adaramodu disclosed that the party is lucky to have a new set of men and women of proven integrity and accomplished political records at the helm of Affairs.

The PDP stalwart, therefore, admonished them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in ensuring that the party was fully repositioned for success in the 2023 General Elections.

He urged them to hit the ground running as Nigerians were earnestly waiting for them to return the nation to the path of glory.

Adaramodu said ” my hopes are very high in the new leadership of the PDP because when you check their stuff, these are men who have accomplished a lot politically before taking up this assignment. They have the experience on their side and maturity that is required for this kind of responsibility. And what has been lacking for a while, that is, “Leadership Integrity “on the new executives. These are their tested values.”

The Ilawe-Ekiti born gubernatorial aspirant also enjoined them to promote unity and internal democracy by ensuring that ordinary members of the party were given the opportunity to serve.

Underscoring the importance of the inauguration, the PDP man said “the implication of this is that a new chapter has just been opened for us as a party. We are determined as a party to rescue Nigeria from the current mismanagement of their affairs, as a people and Nigeria as a country. It offers a new opportunity for a party that was formerly in government and that had the privilege of staying away from government. And to have had deep reflection over its past administration.

“We have learnt lessons, no doubt about that and we have identified areas of improvement too. We have manifested this in the way and manner we comported and conducted ourselves in the last National Convention. You can see the outcomes of our convention, it was without rancour. Even, the inauguration we had today, you can see how prompt and timely it was. All these are reflections”.Adaramodu added.

He attributed the successes recorded at the national convention and seamless transition to the significant transformation in the party.

”For me, I have seen the new leadership of the PDP that would allow the constitution of the party to be its guiding instrument. I see a new leadership that will promote unity and internal democracy amongst its members and give opportunities to ordinary members of the party to serve. All these are what Nigerians are expected to see in no distant time” Adaramodu said.