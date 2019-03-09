



The All Progressives Congress has won the governorship and State Assembly elections at the polling unit of the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr. Barnabas Bantex.

Vote counting at the Polling Unit, Randiam Ninyo Allah, 009, Manchok Registration Area, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State was concluded around 3:00p.m.

The Presiding Officer, Mr. Sufiyanu Ahmed, who announced the results at the polling unit on Saturday said the APC governorship candidate, incumbent Nasir el-Rufa’i, got 143 votes, while Isa Ashiru of Peoples Democratic Party secured 85 votes.

In the state Assembly election, the presiding officer announced that the APC had 137 votes while PDP got 83 votes.