The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Katsina state has on Saturday hold a special prayer and memorial lectures in honour of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who died 5th May, 2010.

The party faithfuls said eight years after his demise, he is fondly remembered by majority of Nigerians because of his vision for the country and landslide achievements which set a precedence for a robust economy and hence the need for the special prayer in his honour.

The memorial lecture saw paper presentations with the theme: “Setting the pace for development in Katsina state by late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua” and “Consolidating on Katsina state development by Bar. Ibrahim Shehu Shema.”

Addressing thousands of party supporters who converged on the party’s secretariat, Honourable Salisu Magijiri, the state PDP Chairman said Nigerians would never forget late Yar’adua because of his immense contributions to the development of the country and the state.

“Nigeria would never forget him for his selfless contributions to national growth through ending of the Niger Delta crisis which lingered through several administrations before him. His solution made Nigeria’s economy leap to become Africa’s largest under his successor,” Majigiri stated.

He described late Yar’adua as an achiever per excellence, whose two terms as governor of Katsina State saw him transform it from a rural suburb to a sprawling metropolis with a consolidation by the former Governor Shema.

The PDP State Chairman, accused the APC led administration of abandoning projects worth millions of naira initiated by the PDP government in the state.

He highlighted some of the gigantic projects to include the Dubai Market and Shopping mall among others.