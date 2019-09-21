<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Katsina State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Saturday affirmed the election of Aminu Bello Masari as the validly elected governor of Katsina State.

The three-member panel of justices of the Tribunal held in a judgment read by Justice I. Ityonuiman held that Masari was qualified to contest the post of the executive governor of Katsina.

In the majority judgment by two member of the panel, Justice Hadiza Alijos, who headed the panel and Justice Ityonuyiman, the Tribunal held that the petitioners, Senator Garba Yakubu Lado and his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), failed to prove the allegations of non compliance to the electoral act in the conduct of the election that produced Masari as winner.

In the dissenting judgement by Justice A. B. Omotoso held that Masari was not qualified to have contested the election and that the petitioners were able to prove the allegations, which they hinged their petition.

Lado had challenged Masari’s re-election on the ground that the governor lacked requisite educational qualification to run for the coveted seat.