Sen. Lado Danmarke has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary election in Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was contested by five other aspirants that included Alhaji Ahmad Yar’adua and former state deputy governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Faskari.

Others were the former PDP gubernatorial candidate in 2015, Alhaji Musa Nashuni, Alhaji Umar Tata and Alhaji Sada Ilu.

The chairman, PDP gubernatorial primary election, Sen. Bala Adamu, said that one of the aspirants, Alhaji Kabir Kofa withdrew from the race.

He said that Danmarke scored 3,385 votes to emerge winner, Yar’adua got 243 votes, while Faskari and Nashuni had only one vote each.

The chairman noted that Ilu and Tata had no vote, while there are 28 invalid votes during the election.

He said that the election was free, fair, peaceful and conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution.

NAN reports that only Danmarke and Yar’adua were present at the election venue, the other four aspirants shun the venue and refused to provide agents to stand for them.