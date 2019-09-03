<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State is expected to kick start the proposed state dialogue on Wednesday, with identified Bandits, Cattle Rustlers and other criminal elements in the 8 frontline Local Government Areas of the State bordering Zamfara, that are prominently gripped by insecurity and several forms of criminality

A release obtained by newsmen from the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Mohammed Inuwa, disclosed that already security and other logistics arrangement have been put in place for the exercise which will last till early next week

Details of the Governor’s it nary showed that he is expected to visit 2 Local Government per day starting from Sabwa, Dandume on Wednesday, Faskari and Kankara on Thursday, Dan Musa and Safana on Friday and to continue on Monday with the coverage of Batsari and Jibia

During the dialogue the Governor is expected to urge them to renounce violence, embrace peace and the amnesty program of government, adapt to new culture of living and in return, the state is expected to enroll them into education and skill acquisition programs, empower them and alleviate their social living standards

The Nation recalled that Masari had at an enlarged stakeholders meeting held at the State Secretariat last Thursday directed the SGS to arrange for him and security chiefs to meet suspected bandits at their hideouts to dialogue with them for peace, even as he swore to ruthlessly deal with them, their accomplices and informants to forcefully end the spate of murderous banditry in some parts of the state, the suspects are allegedly responsible for.

He said ’’”People need to realize that once there is wanton bloodshed, there won’t be peace in the society”.

“This state of affairs is ENOUGH, a way must be found to end it for good. It’s the duty of all of us to contribute to bring an end to this state of insecurity’’.

“Make no mistake about it, anybody who has a hand in the bloodbath must account for it sooner or later’’,

“Those who have information, but decide to keep quiet are themselves guilty of the same crime’’

Meanwhile, the Minister for Internal Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola, arrived the state yesterday morning to confer with the Governor on the growing security challenges in the state, as well as his expected meeting with the repentant bandits starting from Wednesday