The Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board has commenced the payment of 300 Saudi Riyals to each pilgrim from the state as Special Sallah gift from Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Executive Director of the Board, Alhaji Muhammad Rimi, gave directives on Friday for the payment of the amount to the pilgrims currently performing Hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Rimi said the cash gift was a welfare package to the 2018 pilgrims from the state by the government.

He urged the pilgrims to spend the governor’s gift and their Basic Travelling Allowances judiciously and avoid reckless spending that might hinder their return journey to the country after the exercise.

Rimi also advised the pilgrims to shun all forms of protest or demonstration, pointing out that such deviant acts were against the Saudi laws.

He also called on all Nigerian pilgrims to continue to pray for the country and its leaders so that they would continue to demonstrate the fear of Allah in their dealings.

NAN reports that the Katsina State Government had made it its tradition to always donate 300 Saudi Riyals to each state pilgrim as sallah gift.