



The three Independent National Electoral commission’s (INEC) adhoc staffs that were abducted on Saturday have regained their freedom.

According to a police report, the three were released at about 9 pm Sunday night.

They have since being reunited with their families.

The Katsina police Command in a statement said they have been taken to Danmusa hospital for medical checkup.

The terse statement reads: “Today 10/03/2019 at about 21:00hrs, the 3 abducted INEC ad hoc staff were released by their abductors. They have been taken to Danmusa Hospital for medical checkups and later rejoined their respective families. Investigation is top gear with a view to arrest the hoodlums. I will continue to keep you posted.”