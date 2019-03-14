



Yinka Alegbe, chairman, Non-Indigenes Association in Katsina State, has congratulated Governor Aminu Bello Masari over his victory at the recently-concluded governorship elections in the state.

Alegbe congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) re-elected governor in an interview with some journalists in Katsina on Wednesday.

According to him, “we the people from the other part of the country here congratulate Governor Aminu Bello Masari over his victory at the polls.

“We pray that God will continue to give him the courage and wisdom to lead the entire Katsina citizens to the next level”, he stated.

He added that, Governor Masari is a blessing not only to the people of Katsina State but also all residents of the state.

“In fact, Governor Masari is a good leader that has listening ears to the voices of the common man”, he posited, praying to God to guide and strengthen him to lead the people to greater heights.