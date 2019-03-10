



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in Katsina State, Gov. Aminu Masari, is leading in the results so far collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Masari, who is seeking re-election, is contesting with 17 other candidates, including a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Yakubu Lado Danmarke.

According to the results, Masari is leading in all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) collated by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Abdumumini of the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.

The Returning Officer for Dutsi Local Government Area (LGA), Dr Sanusi Jari, said that Masari scored 22,482, while Lado polled 10,564 votes.

In Matazu, the Returning Officer, Dr Bola Christ, said that APC polled 28,253 votes, to defeat PDP candidate, who got 10,327 votes.

The Returning Officer for Rimi, Dr Salisu Usman said that the APC candidate scored 36, 278 votes to defeat the PDP’s Lado who polled 12,496 votes.

In Katsina LGA, the Returning Officer, Ismail Paokun said that Masari polled 64,709 votes, while Lado polled 16,734 votes.

Also in Kusada LGA, the Returning Officer, Dr Denaa Ukor, said that APC polled 20,799, to defeat PDP candidate, who scored 8,080 votes during the election.

In Batagarawa LGA, the Returning Officer, Dr Okuola Joshua, said that APC polled 39,420 votes to defeat PDP candidate who scored 12,512 votes.

The Returning Officer for Kankia LGA, Abdulaziz Bashir, said that the APC candidate scored 29,096 votes, while PDP candidate polled 14,706 votes.

In Mani LGA, the Returning Officer, Dr Ismail Kayode, said that APC polled 34,254 votes, while PDP scored 16,476 votes.

Also in Maiadua LGA, the Returning Officer, Dr Adebayo Oruwayo said that the APC candidate scored 34, 154 votes to defeat the PDP candidate who polled 12,904 votes.

In Jibia LGA, the Returning Officer, Prof Garba Kofar Naisa, said that the APC candidate scored 30, 538 votes to defeat the PDP candidate who polled 12, 616 votes.

In Batsari LGA, the Returning Officer, Dr Hussaini Yusuf, said that the APC candidate polled 33,742 votes while the PDP candidate scored 14,142 votes during the election.

NAN reports that the state has 34 LGAs and the collation is ongoing.