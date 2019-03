The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has assured of a level playing field for all candidates contesting in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Masari said this, yesterday, when ambassador of the United States to Nigeria, Stuart W. Symington, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said government had sworn to an oath to be fair and just to everyone, irrespective of political party, and that his administration would live to that expectation.

Ambassador Symington reiterated that the U.S. did not have any preferred candidate, but was interested in an election process that was democratic.

He assured that his country would continue to partner with Nigeria in the areas of health, security and economic opportunities.