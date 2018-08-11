The Katsina police command Saturday said it had deployed 4,737 personnel, including operatives of other sister security agencies, in 12 Local Government Areas to ensure a hitch-free Katsina north senatorial by-election holding saturday.

The 12 LGAs includes Kankia, Daura, Zango, Kusada, Ingawa, Baure, Bindawa, Mani, Mashi, Dutsi, Maiadua and Sandamu respectively.

The command also restricted movement of persons and vehicles between the hours of 0:00hrs to 20:00hrs with the exception of personnel on duties, which it said must carry valid identification cards.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday morning by the Police Public Relations Office, SP Gambo Isah.

He reaffirmed that adequate security measures had been put in place for the peaceful conduct of the poll in the affected local governments.

According to him, “Only registered voters should be at Polling Units and must keep a distance of at least 300 metres away from the polling unit after voting in accordance with Electoral Act.

“The Command wishes to emphasise that politicians and other important personalities are barred from going to any polling unit with their security details, as well they will not be allowed to move from one point to another within the affected areas, as provided by the Electoral Act.

The Command’s spokesman reiterated that security agencies in the state were well prepared to deal decisively with any person or group found committing any offence before, during and after the election.

He, however, solicited for the support and cooperation of the electorate to enable the security personnel on duty discharge their duties effectively.

Meanwhile, newsmen who visited Kanti A, Sabon-Birni, and Galadima polling units of Kankia local government reports that accreditation of eligible voters commenced at about 8: a.m.

In all the places visited as of the time of filing this report, there was massive turnout of voters who conducted themselves peacefully on their respective queues.