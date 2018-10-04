



The former Managing Director of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Mr. Kabiru Abdullahi Barkiya, Thursday defeated the incumbent senator representing Katsina Central at the red chamber, Ibrahim Umar Kurfi, to emerge the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for the zone.

Barkiya, who polled 1,466 votes, emerged winner in a keenly contested race held at the Muhammad Dikko’s Stadium to beat his closest rival, Abdulraziz Umar Musa Yar’Adua, who scored 913 votes.

Other contestants who came second and third during the primary were a former senator of the zone, Ibrahim Idah who polled 897 votes and Kurfi, a serving senator, who polled 141 votes.

The Electoral Committee Chairman, Dr. Isah Adamu, who announced the result of the election at about 3:17 a.m on Thursday, reiterated that Barkiya secured 1,466 votes from a total of 3,417 votes cast during the poll.

“Today after voting for Katsina Central senatorial district to determine the candidate of the APC, the aspirants scored the following votes: Senator Ibrahim Umar Kurfi scored 141 votes.

“Senator Ibrahim Idah scored 897 votes, while Abdulraziz Musa Yar’Adua scored 913 votes and Eng. Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya got 1,466 votes with 64 invalid votes.

“Having satisfied the conditions set by the guidelines for the conduct of this election by the APC National Working Committee. I have the honour to declare Eng. Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya as the senatorial candidate for Katsina central,” Adamu said.

Barkiya, who expressed joy over his victory in an interview with journalists, commended delegates for the confidence reposed on him, promising to work in unison with those who lost the election to ensure that the APC clinches the senatorial seat in 2019.