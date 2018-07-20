Political parties, non-governmental organisations and the electorate in Katsina State have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure the free and fair conduct of the Katsina North senatorial bye-election expected to hold in four weeks.

They made the call at a stakeholders’ forum on preparations for the by-election on Thursday, following the death of the senator representing the zone, Mustafa Bukar, in April this year.

Alhaji Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, state Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, urged INEC to avoid a repeat of Mashi-Dutsi Reps bye-election which later necessitated a re-run in some polling units.

He also advised the electoral body to use efficient card readers to avoid inconsistencies in the use of the machine during the elections.

On his part, the state chairman of the National Conscience Party, Alhaji Abdul-Mumini Shehu, urged other political parties to avoid the use of thugs during the elections.

Alhaji Jibril Zarewa, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Katsina State, said based on the provisions of the constitution and the Electoral Act, the commission will fix a date for the conduct of the election before the 15th of next month.