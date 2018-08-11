Kabir Babba-Kaita, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina north senatorial district, secured just one vote at Sakin Yara “A”, Kofar Baru 3 in Daura local government area of Katsina in the ongoing bye-election.

Kofar Baru 3 is the polling unit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahmad Baba-Kaita, a house of reps member who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, polled 206 votes at the unit.

Collation is still ongoing in the exercise.

Candidates of the leading parties in the election are brothers from the same father but different mothers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the election following the death, in April, of Mustapha Bukar who occupied the seat.

Earlier in the week, the PDP and APC pulled massive crowds at campaign rallies which held simultaneously.

While Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the ruling party, and Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina, were on ground for APC, Rabiu Kwamkwaso, senator representing Kano central, Ibrahim Shema, former governor of Katsina, and Sule Lamido, ex-governor of Jigawa, campaigned for the PDP candidate.