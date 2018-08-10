Former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, has called on the federal government to ensure that free and fair election based on the rule of law takes place on Saturday August 11, during the Daura senatorial district by-election.

Speaking at the senatorial campaign rally attended by massive crowd of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in Kankia, Katsina State yesterday, Shema stated that if the election to be conducted by INEC is not credible it will only portray the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in bad light bearing in mind that the election is taking place in President Muhammadu Buhari’s senatorial district.

He said PDP is sure of victory if level-playing ground is provided during the election.

He reminded the people of the area the legacy of good governance left behind by his administration and urged them to reciprocate by voting for the PDP candidate, Kabir Babba Kaita, in the forthcoming election.

Also at the venue of the rally, the former governor of Kano State, Senator Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso urged the people of the state to see the election as a contest between deceit which the ruling APC represents and the truth which the PDP stands for.

Senator Kwankwaso who is among the APC senators that recently defected to PDP told the electorate not to subscribe to the lies of the ruling APC by casting their votes for PDP candidate on Saturday.

Similarly, former governor of Jigawa State who is also PDP presidential aspirant, Sule Lamido, said it is ironic for President Muhammadu Buhari to say that he is not corrupt, while his aides and loyalists are corrupt, “which makes him leader of corrupt people.”

The national secretary of PDP, Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri said the people of the senatorial district should respond to the call to support the truth and the light by voting for PDP candidate.

He also urged the people to resist any form of rigging by defending their votes during and after the election.