



The chief of staff, Katsina State Government House, Bello Mandiya, has clinched the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket for Katsina South.

Mandiya polled 1,469 votes in the primary election which commenced in the wee hours of yesterday to beat his closest rival and special adviser to Governor on Banking, Faruk Lawal Jobe, who secured 1,096 votes.

At least eight contenders vied for the party flag with Nura Khalil polling 618 votes leaving former NYSC boss, Brig. Gen. Maharazu Tsiga, with garnered 39 votes while Garba Usman finished fifth in the race with only six votes.

In Katsina North, the Senator elect on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ahmed Babba Kaita, has clinched the party ticket for the seat in 2019 general elections again.

Kaita, Member of the House of Representatives who won the bye election for the Katsina North senatorial seat about two months ago and is yet to be sworn-in, beat his lone contender for the seat in last Wednesday’s APC senatorial primary, Dr Umar Katsayal, with 2,384 votes to nil.

In Katsina Central, Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya with 1,466 votes defeated three other contenders including the incumbent Senator, Umar Kurfi, who garnered 141 votes, former Senator Ibrhim Ida, 897 and the younger brother of late President Umar Musa Yar’adua, Col. Abdulaziz Yar’adua (rtd), who polled 913 votes, while 64 votes were declared invalid.