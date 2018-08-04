The Katsina State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Saturday said the exit of some bigwigs from the party to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not stop President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

The state Chairman of APC, Shitu Shitu, who disclosed this while reacting to the defection that is rocking the party, said APC would not lose sleep over the defection, as Buhari would record his biggest win ever in 2019 general election.

The Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye, and Senator Barnabas Gemade were among the 14 senators that had dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently.

Other bigwigs that dumped APC for PDP with many of their state Assembly members included Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto; Samuel Ortom of Benue and Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara.

Shitu said that Buhari got more votes than most of the defectors in their respective zones and states, adding that the same thing would happen in 2019 polls.

According to him, “The president got more votes more than the defectors in their senatorial zones and states in 2015. The defection would not stop the president from winning the next election.

“Overall he got 15 million votes in the election. Now that he is president who has performed well, he will get more votes mostly in the South-south and South-east.”

The state APC chairman reiterated that President Buhari had done well in all sectors of human endeavour as a leader, adding: “Nigerians would vote for him massively in the next election.”

He said that the president had not disappointed Nigerians on the three-pronged promises of security, corruption and economy on which he campaigned for in 2015.

While calling on Nigerians to re-elect Buhari, the state party boss said the second term of the president would enable him to consolidate on his present achievements.