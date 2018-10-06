



The member of the House of Representatives, representing Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency in Katsina state, Alhaji Amiru Tukur, has failed to secure the party’s ticket for the 2019 National Assembly elections.

The Returning Officer for the exercise, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed, who announced the results on Saturday, said that the lawmaker was defeated by Engr. Yakubu Nuhu.

According to him, the winner clinched the All Progressives Congress ticket with 214 votes to defeat Tukur, who scored 205 votes.

In another development, the member representing Kankara, Sabuwa and Faskari Federal Constituency, Alhaji Murtala Isa-Kankara, has defeated his opponent, Alhaji Abdulkadir Aliyu-Faskari at the primary election.

The Returning Officer, Alhaji Bako Zanna, announced in Kankara that the winner scored 573 votes, as against his opponent who got 336 votes, out of the 932 delegates accredited for the exercise.

Zanna explained that another aspirant, Alhaji Zakariya Abdullahi, who was not present at the election venue scored zero, while 23 votes were declared invalid.

The winner commended party members and called on all the electorate in the state to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Aminu Masari and all the APC candidates in 2019 general elections.

Similarly, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Funtua/Dandume Constituency, Alhaji Muntari Dandutse, defeated his opponent, Alhaji Abubakar Murtala.

Alhaji Babagana Bukar, the Returning Officer, who announced the results, said the winner scored 299, against Murtala who scored 278 votes.