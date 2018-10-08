



Alhaji Abdulrazak Isma’il Tsiga the Deputy Majority Leader, Katsina State House of Assembly, has won the APC state Assembly primary election for Bakori Constituency.

The returning officer for the election, Alhaji Bako Zanna, announced the result of the election on Sunday in Bakori Local Government after the counting of the votes cast.

According to Zanna, the winner of the election polled 170 to defeat his immediate opponent, Alhaji Ibrahim Haruna who scored 127 votes out of the 321 accredited delegates.

Zanna explained that Alhaji Shehu Maikaita has scored 14, Abubakar Isa 4, Isa Baffa 3 while Kamal Abu and Abubakar Shuaibu got zero votes votes while two Invalid votes was recorded.

In his remarks, Isma’il-Tsiga who participated in the Primary election with six other aspirants, called on them to join hands with him to ensure the success of the party in the state during the 2019 general elections.

Also speaking to newsmen, one of the defeated aspirants, and a one time Chairman of the Local Government, Alhaji Abubakar Shuaibu commended INEC officials for conducting a free and fair election.

Shuaibu pledged to work with the winner and other aspirants towards the success of the party at all levels.

Similarly, a member of the Katsina Assembly, representing Funtua Constituency, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad, has emerged as the winner of primary election for the constituency.

Announcing the result, the returning officer for the election, Alhaji Yusuf Isa said the winner scored 86 votes to defeat his opponent, Kamal Alty who got 75 votes.

Isa Said that 328 delegates were acreditated adding that 10 aspirants participated in the primary election.