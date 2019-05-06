<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kassim Afegbua, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to manage the security crisis in the country.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Afegbua said in the last four years, the country has witnessed poor handling of security.

He said the Buhari administration, which prides itself as an anti-corruption government should be reminded the responsibility of every government is the protection of lives and property.

“The president has no capacity to manage us because he is busy managing himself,” Afegbua said.

“I think what we have witnessed in the last four years is a replay of crass incompetence in the way and manner that the security of this country is being handled.

“Don’t forget that the Constitution (1999 as amended) states clearly that the primary responsibility of any government, particularly a government that prides itself as an anti-corruption government is the protection of lives and properties.

“And as we speak today, without sounding immodest, you will agree with me that it will be a surprise if tomorrow’s headline says no killing because almost every day when you read the newspaper it is one killing, too many.”

However, Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman, who was also on the programme, said the security challenge is as old as the country.

He added that the president had been working of the challenge before he travelled, and he will continue to do so.

“The security challenge is almost as old as Nigeria. But we know that it spikes at some time and reduces at some time. We have challenges on our hands in different parts of the country,” he said.

“The president had been tackling that even before he travelled. It’s going to be a continuation of what he has been doing.”