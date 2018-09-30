Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno on Sunday said he endorsed the gubernatorial candidature of Prof. Babagana Zulum, to fast track rapid social and economic transformation of the war ravaged state.

Shettima made the clarifications in a statement issued to newsmen in Maiduguri and signed by him.

It will be recalled that Shettima, on Friday, threw his support behind Zulum, out of the 21 aspirants cleared by the All Progressive Congress (APC), to contest the parties primaries billed for today.

Shettima said his decision was based on wider consultations with various stakeholders and communities for the overall development of the state.

According to him, all the gubarnatorial aspirants have the qualities to serve the state, but that Zulum had the fuller understanding of the context of the reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of post-insurgency Borno.

“All the aspirants have divergent qualities. However, because of the situation we found ourselves, considerations for the next governor of Borno state requires specific quips tailored to our needs for now.

“From the generality of feedbacks, there is no doubt that what will define political debate in Borno’s 2019 governorship election will be promises in the aftermath of brutal conflict, deaths and destructions of communities.

“Everywhere in the world, post-conflict rehabilitation, restoration, reconcillation and resettlement are complex, composite and interwoven.

“With humility and absolute respect for all aspirants, I will like to say that from overwhelming oppinions and feedbacks, the aspirant with an egde in understanding the peace development nexus of Borno’s post conflict future is Prof. Babagaba Umara Zulum.

“For our perculier situation, Zulum has shown the potentials to take the state to the next level. His age is an advantage; at 48, he is in his prime, he is head and shoulders above me in terms of intellect, capacity and indefatigability. Zulum is without a slightest doubt, a workhorse,” he said.

Shettima maintained that his support for Zulum’s candidature would not negate other candidates from contesting in the primaries.

While commending the aspirants and other party members, the governor tasked them to work together as a team, to enable the party win the election.

Zulum, a Professor of Irrigation Engeneering, was until his endorsement as a gubernatorial candidate, a Commissioner for Rehabilitation Reconstruction and Ressettlemet (RRR).

He is also a member of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPS).