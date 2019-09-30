<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kano governorship election petition tribunal has fixed Wednesday, October 2nd for judgment.

The PDP and Abba Kabir-Yusuf are challenging the declaration of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje as the winner of the March 23 election.

The Tribunal had on September 18th reserved judgment in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

Justice Halima Shamaki led Elections Tribunal had on Monday communicated to the parties on the fixed date for judgment.

A Lawyer working with the interested party told Daily Independent that they have received notification from the tribunal fixing Wednesday, October 2nd for the judgment.