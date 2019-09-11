<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

‎The Kano State Government has sponsored the training of 60 youths on ‎heavy duty vehicles maintenance‎ and repairs.

‎Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje disclosed this on Tuesday in Kano during the graduation ceremony of the beneficiaries at the Government House, Kano.‎

He said that the youths were trained on repairs and maintenance of heavy duty vehicles as part of effort to reduce unemployment and youth restiveness in the state.‎‎

Ganduje said that the youths were trained for three weeks on heavy duty engine maintenance, Arc welding (auto body building) and Oxy-Acetylene welding (panel beating).‎

He said the state government would also train more youths on auto mechanics in order to enable the state produce the highest number of automobile engineers in the country.‎

“We are going to engage more youths in the training programme to enable them to be self-reliant,” he said.

According to him, ‎over one million youths were empowered by his administration since inception.‎

NAN reports that the graduants were later presented with modern mechanic tools and N50, 000 cash each as take-off capital.

The governor also inaugurated one of the 10 automobile centers for the graduants of Peageut Automobile Nigeria (PAN) and learning center along Gwarzo road, Kano.

‎The special adviser to the governor on automobile, Idris Hassan, said the state Government has made huge investment in youth empowerment, skills acquisition and training in various aspects of artisanship, technology and automobile mechanics.‎

He commended Gov. Ganduje for his efforts in creating jobs for youths in the state.

The training manager of ‎Industrial Training Fund, Kano, Umar Ibrahim, said that over 100,000 youths from Kano were trained in different trades including agriculture, welding, plumbing and aluminium fabrication.

He congratulated the graduants and urged them to put in practice the skils they have acquired.