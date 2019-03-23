<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Commissioner of Information and Malam Muhammadu Garba and that of Finance, Alhaji Aminu Dan-Amu, have been attacked by thugs.

The information commissioner was molested at Yalwa polling unit in Dala local government where his car’s windscreen was smashed by the thugs.

His counterpart of the finance ministry, Dan-Amu, was attacked at Dogon-Nama polling unit in the same Dala local government. The thugs tore his cloth.

Also attacked, was an All Progressives Congress’ elder, Alhaji Liti Kul-Kul.

It was gathered that the elder was trailed to his family house by the thugs before attacking him.

Confirming the incident, Garba said, “I was personally attacked by PDP thugs at Yalwa polling unit and the windscreen of my car was smashed.

He said: “I am sure the attack emanated from the pronouncement of Kwankwasiyya leader, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso who said all PDP members are agents and all PDP members are security.”

“This is the danger of such statements especially by leaders. We have Kwankwaso on tape, urging his supporters to be agents and security at polling units. This is wrong and unacceptable.”