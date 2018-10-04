



Senator Kabiru Gaya, the former Governor of Kano state, on Tuesday, emerged as the standard bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kano South Senatorial District.

Gaya scored over 1 million votes in the Direct Primary election, held across the district on Tuesday.

Announcing the results on Wednesday, the returning officer, Professor Balarabe Abubakar Jakada, said Gaya scored 1,357,000 votes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser Kawu Sumaila, who garnered 309,209 votes.

‘’I Professor Balarabe Abubakar Jarkada, the presiding officer of the APC Senatorial Primaries at Kano South Senatorial District, hereby certify that elections were held in all the 16 Local Government Areas of the District. Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, having obtained the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner of the senatorial primaries.’’

The third aspirant Senator Isa Zarewa, scored 15,643 votes.

Also, in Kano Central, former Kano State Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, clinched the Senatorial ticket, with 973,485 votes, defeating Suleiman Halilu, who scored 104 votes and Laila Buhari, who scored 206 votes.

It was gathered that Senator Bashir Garba Lado stepped down to pave way for Malam Shekarau’s victory.

In Kano North, the sitting Senator, Barau Jibril has his returning ticket back, as his major opponent and former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Tijjani Abdullahi Gwarzo, stepped down for him.