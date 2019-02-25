



The Kano State Government has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state does not have to buy votes for President Muhammadu Buhari to win election.

The government said Kano remains Buhari’s strongest support base in the country.

The Commissioner of Information, Mohammed Garba, disclosed this to newsmen in Kano on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state government was reacting to the allegation of vote buying by the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

Mohammed, who is also the chairman of the Publicity Committee 2019 Elections, said it was an insult on the people of Kano for PDP to attribute the overwhelming victory recorded by the APC in the state to voter inducement.

“The PDP should go down memory lane to recall how Muhammadu Buhari was overwhelmingly voted in Kano during the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 Presidential elections,”he said.

He pointed out that such an allegation from the PDP was not unexpected, given the setback suffered by the party in the elections.

‘’This clearly indicates PDP’s desperation to discredit the process that has been applauded by local and international observers as one of the best ever organized election in our political history,” the commissioner added.

He, therefore, called on APC members, supporters and the public to disregard the allegation as mere rumour intended to draw sympathy for the electorate who have already made their mind to vote for the APC presidential and National Assembly candidates.

“The PDP will suffer similar humiliation in the forthcoming gubernatorial and state Assembly elections considering the numerous achievements recorded by the administration of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje in the state, “he said.

The commissioner thanked the people of the state for voting the APC and appealed to them to come out en masse to vote during the governorship and House of Assembly elections on March 9.