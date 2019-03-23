<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Voting commenced early in, Kwanar Tan Darius, Gama Tudu and Gama Sabuwa in Gama B ward at around 8.30am.

A visit to some of the wards in Nassarawa and Dala local government areas by our reporter, indicated that security was beefed up in all the area that was tagged as a political war zone for the re-run poll.

The turnout of the poll was generally impressive as voters especially women came out enmess to exercise their civic right.

Hajiya Hauwa Abubakar and Ali Sani of Gama Suntulma Primary School polling unit said they cast their votes successfully.

INEC officials were seen busy accrediting voters and party agents were seen present at the places of the supplementary elections.

The general mood of the Kano metropolis was peaceful and calm as the public had complied with the directives given by the Nigeria Police in Kano restricting movement from 6am to 6Pm.

However, party agents clashed at Gama Wards, with 83 polling units, they were busy soliciting for votes to smart each other.