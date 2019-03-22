[FILES] A man has his thumb print verified through the window to vote at a polling station in Kano, commercial capital of northern Nigeria, on February 23, 2019. – Nigeria began counting votes in presidential elections, even as many people had yet to even cast their ballot because of delays in the opening of polling units and problems with staffing and technology. Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week announced a one-week delay to the election, just hours before it was due to get under way. The presidential contest will see incumbent Muhammadu Buhari (APC) seek to win a second four-year term against former vice president Atiku Abubakar (PDP). (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

The Police Command in Kano State has restricted movement of motor vehicles, tricycles and all other means of transportation across the 44 local government areas of the state.

According to the police, the measure is to ensure free and fair gubernatorial supplementary election scheduled for March 23 in the state.

This was contained in press statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, in Kano on Thursday.

Haruna said that no vehicle, motorcycle or tricycle would be allowed to move between 06:00hrs and 18:00hrs during the election period.

He advised all eligible voters to trek to their respective polling units in order to exercise their civic responsibility.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR