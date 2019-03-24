<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abba Yusuf, has warned against declaration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the winner of the Kano governorship election.

Yusuf, who spoke as collation of results indicated that the Governor has taken an unassailable lead over him in the election warned that such declaration will throw the state into an “unprecedented political crisis”

He also warned that such declaration will be resisted.

See the PDP candidate’s full statement below

The PDP Gubernatorial Candidate wishes to appreciate his teeming supporters who participated in the Kano Rerun elections which clearly gave victory to the People Democratic Party. Without your relentless effort, our Party would have gotten the winning vote in the first election and the Rerun respectively.

It is very unfortunate to have witnessed a gang up against democracy by the trio of the ruling APC, INEC and the Security agencies who connived attempting to orchestrate broad daylight robbery of the People’s mandate.

We want to categorically state that any desperate attempt by the already compromised INEC officials to declare Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the winner of this rerun will plunge Kano into an unprecedented political crisis. The attempt would be resisted.

We urge all relevant stakeholders at state and federal government to as a matter of urgency to call the attention of INEC on the need to immediately declare Abba Kabir Yusuf as the winner of the election, being the candidate with the highest votes in the just concluded election.

We also call on security agencies to refrain from being partisan by supporting the ruling party to aid and abate crisis.

Sign

Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa

Spokesperson to PDP Gubernatorial Candidate

Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf.