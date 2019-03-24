<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The People’s Democratic party (PDP) has vowed not to sign the results of the just concluded Gubernatorial Re-run Election before the official declaration by the INEC collation officer Prof. Bello Shehu in Kano.

Speaking after the collation, acting chairman of the party Alh Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi lamented that the results were doctored, stating that no election was conducted on the 23rd of March ,2019 in the state.

Also, a member representing Dala federal constituency and one of the party co-agent Hon Ali Sani Madakin Gini observed that the embattled Ward (Gama) in Nassarawa local government has witnessed a number violence and alleged that thugs denied their members right to vote.

Responding to the allegations Senator representing Kano North Federal Constituency under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator Barau Jibrin called on the aggrieved party to seek redress at the tribunal.

According to him, “the collation started from Ward to the local government level and its from there that all complaints are to be made, not at the state collation center after all agents has assent the results”