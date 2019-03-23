<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Kano state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the cancellation of the Saturday gubernatorial rerun election in the state, describing it as a sham.

Addressing Reporters on their misgivings over the exercise, the state chairman of the party, Rabi’u Suleiman Bichi claimed that their supporters were disallowed from voting.

Bichi said PDP may be forced to take legal action if INEC failed to cancel the rerun election.

He accused security agencies of connivance with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to rig the election.

According to him, “today, this charade called rerun election was slated to hold in Kano and other states. Unfortunately, what we have in Kano is nothing but a sham.

“Reports reaching us since yesterday thugs have been mobilized by the APC and Kano state Government to take over all the 208 Polling Units”

Bichi further stated that, “these thugs are imported from Zamfara, Katrina, Kaduna, Plateau, and other neighbouring states. I am certain most of you media have been out there in the field and have witnessed and can corroborate what we are saying.

“These thugs are armed to the teeth and posing as the electorates of those localities polling units. They freely vote with the PVCs that do not belong to them and some posing as INEC staff within while others don’t our party (the PDP) Agents’ tags. Our agents were denied access to the polling unit and most of them were beaten and driven away from the polling units.

According to him, “we as peace loving party and as a people notified the security agencies and l personally wrote a letter of caution to Resident Electoral commissioner of the impending mayhem based on what we saw happening across the state.

Bichi added that, “these with many other infractions made us to completely lose faith in the whole exercise and therefore call on INEC to cancel this election.”

In a swift reaction, the Kano state APC, Chairman. Abdulahi Abbas said the allegations by the PDP are unfounded, baseless and untrue.

He added that, “we have more people here in Kano, why import people from other states? I think their allegations is a sign of defeat.”

The APC chairman further stated that, “we were able to mobilize our people to come out en masse and vote for the APC.”

He said PDP should have waited for the outcome of the election before calling for cancellation.

He urged INEC to continue with the exercise and declare the winner.

According to him, “PDP thugs attacked the Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba and the Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Aminu Da’am and others were attacked by PDP thugs with their cars smashed at Dala Local Government Area.”