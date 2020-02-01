<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kano Governor, Umar Ganduje, on Friday, said results of the recent re-run elections in the state had proven that his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had been retired from politics.

Ganduje, who recently called the ex-Minister of Defence a selfish person, spoke at the Government House when Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abdul’aziz Garba Gafasa and other principal officers, presented the elected legislators to him.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won two out of the three federal constituencies (Tudunwada/Doguwa and Kumbotso) and four the state assembly seats (Madobi, Bunkure, Minjibir and Rogo constituencies).

Ganduje said, “Some years back when he (Kwankwaso) was warming up to contest for president, he boasted that he would retire President Muhammadu Buhari and me from politics. But if you look at it now, who then is forced to retire?





“The member of the state assembly from Madobi, member House of Representatives from there, Chairman of the local government, councillors, senator where Madobi falls, the state governor and president are all APC. So, we have retired him from politics”.

He told the lawmakers to remain loyal to the platform and always respect party supremacy.

On the loss of the ruling party and its candidate, Abdulmumini Jibrin in Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency re-run, Ganduje said: “We couldn’t get that seat as a result of the crisis that rocked the party at the constituency.

“The APC candidate was in conflict with the leadership of the party in the state, in the local government, with the local government administration and even with the electorate. That caused us to lose the seat.”

Jibrin, who accepted defeat, claimed that the election was married by rigging.