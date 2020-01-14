<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ahead of the January 25th, rerun election in some parts of Kano State, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says no member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, would be deployed as ad-hoc staff to Bebeji LGA for the conduct of the election.

The Commission says the decision not to deploy the Corp members to the area was based on a security advice.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC in Kano, Professor Riskuwa Arabu-Shehu disclosed this on Tuesday during a meeting with relevant stakeholders in the state ahead of the elections.

Arabu-Shehu said it has engaged about 3,456 ad-hoc staff for the conduct of the elections across 60 Registration Areas of the State.

According to him, “the ad-hoc staff were recruited from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Bayero University Kano (BUK) and have received adequate training.





“It is, however, important to also note that based on security advice, no NYSC member will be posted to Bebeji Local Government Area to serve as ad-hoc staff for this elections,” Arabu-Shehu said.

The INEC Commissioner, however, pledges to conduct free, fair and credible elections, provide a level playing ground for all while calling on the relevant stakeholders to play their roles well during the exercise in order to ensure a violence-free election.

He said INEC would not allow violence to mar the credibility of the re-run elections noting that the elections would be suspended in the event of a threat to the safety of voters, INEC personnel and materials.

The re-runs election is to take place in Kiru/Bebeji, Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituencies, two polling units in Kumbotso Federal Constituency, 12 polling units in Bunkure, Madobi, Minjibir and Rogo Constituencies.