[FILES] A man has his thumb print verified through the window to vote at a polling station in Kano, commercial capital of northern Nigeria, on February 23, 2019. – Nigeria began counting votes in presidential elections, even as many people had yet to even cast their ballot because of delays in the opening of polling units and problems with staffing and technology. Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week announced a one-week delay to the election, just hours before it was due to get under way. The presidential contest will see incumbent Muhammadu Buhari (APC) seek to win a second four-year term against former vice president Atiku Abubakar (PDP). (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

Agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) clashed at Gama Wards with 83 polling units in Kano over alleged vote-buying.

Newsmen observed the clash resulted as the agents were busy soliciting for votes to smart each other.

Voting commenced early in Kwanar Tan Darius, Gama Tudu and Gama Sabuwa in Gama B ward at around 8.30am.

Our correspondent who visited some of the wards in Nassarawa and Dala local government areas observed that security was beefed up in all the area that was tagged as a political war zone for the re-run poll.

The turnout of the poll was generally impressive as voters especially women came out en mass to exercise their civic right.

Hajiya Hauwa Abubakar and Ali Sani of Gama Suntulma Primary School polling unit said they voted successfully.

INEC officials were seen busy accrediting voters and party agents were seen present at the polling units.

The general mood of the Kano metropolis was peaceful and calm as the public complied with the directives of Police on restriction of movement from 6am to 6pm.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR