<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) clashed at Gama Wards with 83 polling units in Kano over alleged vote-buying.

Newsmen observed the clash resulted as the agents were busy soliciting for votes to smart each other.

Voting commenced early in Kwanar Tan Darius, Gama Tudu and Gama Sabuwa in Gama B ward at around 8.30am.

Our correspondent who visited some of the wards in Nassarawa and Dala local government areas observed that security was beefed up in all the area that was tagged as a political war zone for the re-run poll.

The turnout of the poll was generally impressive as voters especially women came out en mass to exercise their civic right.

Hajiya Hauwa Abubakar and Ali Sani of Gama Suntulma Primary School polling unit said they voted successfully.

INEC officials were seen busy accrediting voters and party agents were seen present at the polling units.

The general mood of the Kano metropolis was peaceful and calm as the public complied with the directives of Police on restriction of movement from 6am to 6pm.