All 24 House of Representatives members-elect from Kano State have endorsed the candidature of Mr Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the 9th National Assembly.

The decision was reached at a meeting with the State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Friday night, which took place at the Governor’s Lodge, Aminu Kano House, Asokoro, Abuja.

The meeting lasted for about two hours, according to a statement by Ameen K. Yassar, the Director General, Media and Publicity to the Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The motion to adopt Gbajabiamila was seconded by the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly and a member-elect for Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure Federal constituency, Kabiru Alhasan Rurum.

In an address on behalf of the members-elect, the Chief Whip, House of Representatives and member-elect, Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal constituency, Alhasan Ado Doguwa explained that “The decision is to respect the decision of the National Working Committee of the APC on the zoning of the position of the Speaker of the House to the South-West.”

“All the 24 of us discussed freely, as elected representatives of our people and agreed to endorse the candidature of Femi Gbajabiamila, for the Speakership, under the watch of our governor, Dr. Ganduje and the state Chairman of our party,” he stressed.

Hon. Doguwa, who was flanked by his colleagues, added that the meeting also deliberated extensively on other issues relating to their party and some critical issues affecting the development of Kano State.

In his brief remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje thanked the members-elect for their contributions during the meeting and for aligning their position with the decision of the APC leadership, regarding the Speakership.