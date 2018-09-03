Some stakeholders in the Kano state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have rejected the dissolution of the executive committee by the party’s national working committee (NWC).

Addressing members of the party on Monday, Sarki Labaran, a party leader, the dissolution is unconstitutional.

In a statement on Friday, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the opposition party, said the decision to dissolve the exco was taken at the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the party on Thursday.

Ologbondiyan said a caretaker committee would be inaugurated to take charge of the state chapter.

But Sarki criticised the Uche Secondus-led national working committee, saying: “The duly elected party structure in Kano state cannot be overthrown or dissolved by an unlawful declaration from Abuja.

“The action of the national working committee (NWC) was aimed at to favouring a group. This action is unbecoming of Mr. Secondus led national executive”.

“Our party executive members draw their legitimacy from National leaders who had supervised their election into office.”

The party’s elders who attended the gathering where Sarki spoke are Ibrahim Shekarau, Aminu Wali, and Bello Gwarzo.