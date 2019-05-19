<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has now filed his defense against the petition of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abba Yusuf, challenging his electoral victory at the March 23 polls.

Ganduje filed a five-volume defense containing 1800 pages as well as preparing 203 witnesses.

Speaking to Reporters shortly after filing the papers before the State Elections Tribunal sitting at Miller Road, Bompai, Kano, one of the Governor’s lawyers, Musa Lawan, said the PDP’s petition lacked merit.

According to him, “We brought in our process in defense of the petition and we have done it within time and we are very confident of winning. Right from the beginning, we said PDP petition was unnecessary, as we are sure of winning the case.’’

Barrister Musa Lawan said they would present 203 key witnesses who would testify that there was indeed an election and that the PDP petition was baseless.