A former governor of Kano State and PDP presidential aspirant, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said he endorsed the candidature of his in-law, Kabir Yusuf, because he was the brain behind the capital projects executed in Kano from 2011-2015.

He said most of the infrastructure executed under ministry of works during his second tenure (2011-2015) were done by Yusuf.

Kwankwaso disclosed this at a press conference with journalists in Kano on Monday, the first of its kind after leaving office in 2015.

He explained that Kano needs a hardworking person as a governor who will introduce rapid infrastructural projects and carry party stalwarts along.

“In the beginning I have appointed one person as commissioner of works, but when I realised he could not deliver, I called Abba to take over. All these infrastructure executed by ministry of works in Kano were done under strict supervision of Abba. Abba is more disturbed than I on the abandonment of these projects.

“The mega cities (Kwankwasiyya, Amana and Bandirawo) we initiated have been abandoned. Jakara Bridge, Sheikh Mahmud Salga road, Sabongari flyover, structures at Northwest University, many roads in urban and rural areas and Independent Power Plant have been abandoned. All these projects were initiated by Abba,” he said.

Commenting on the reason behind choosing Ganduje to succeed him in 2015, Kwankwaso said he anointed Ganduje to succeed him so as to consolidate what they started together.

According to him, Ganduje, being his deputy, was involved in most of the projects, and this made him the best candidate for governorship in 2015.

He revealed that unlike Ganduje, Yusuf was selected after due consultation with Kwankwasiyya loyalists.

“The reason behind choosing Ganduje was we wanted to keep Kwankwasiyya as one family where every member will be carried along. Based on this I told him (Ganduje) if I choose another person you will not be part of the government, because you will not be SSG or commissioner. You are the most senior public officer. We want you to keep Kwankwasiyya as one family, we don’t want lose any person. This is the reason behind endorsing Ganduje.

“When he assumed power, he violated the entire hierarchy structure. If he has carried us along, we would have not engaged in fielding a gubernatorial candidate now. And in 2023 he (will have chosen) his successor himself, because he is more familiar with cabinet members, as (the) governor,” Kwankwaso said.

Kwankwaso’s endorsement of Yusuf as governorship aspirant of Kwankwasiyya has generated a lot of debate in Kano and beyond. Some people see it as calculated attempt to avoid repeating what Ganduje did to him, while others see it as pure nepotism.

Many people expected that Kwankwaso will have chosen a governorship aspirant among principal Kwankwasiyya loyalists like the immediate past deputy governor, Hafiz Abubakar, or former secretary to Kano State government and chairman of PDP caretaker committee, Rabiu Bichi.