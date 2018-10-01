.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Hon. Kawu Sumaila, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives) Sunday afternoon escaped death by the whiskers during APC gubernatorial primary at his ward in Sumaila town.

Kawu was addressing APC supporters in his unit when unknown persons believed to be hired thugs unleashed mayhem on the huge gathering who had turned out to ratify incumbent Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the sole candidate for the ruling party.

Briefing journalists in Kano shortly after the incident, Hon. Sunmaila, said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack, adding that they were being interrogated by Kano state police command.

The Buhari’s aide who is also eyeing Senator Gaya’s seat at the Red Chambers accused the former chairman, Sumaila Local Government Council, Hon. Abdulhamid Idris Rimi who is a director, Senator Kabir Gaya Campaign Organisation as the mastermind.

Kawu explained that he was addressing over 3,000 APC members who were at the polling unit to cast their vote when hell was let loose by the hired political thugs.