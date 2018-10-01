.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has clinched the All Progressive Congress (APC) 2019 governorship ticket with 2,740,847 votes at the just concluded primaries in the state.

The Chief Returning Officer for the election, Dr Pius Odubu, announced the result of the election at the state party secretariat in Kano on Monday.

He said: “after collating all the results in the just concluded gubernatorial primary election conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the total votes secured by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje is 2,740,847.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the system of direct primaries was employed in electing the sole candidate.

In his remarks, Ganduje expressed satisfaction with the result and commended the peaceful conduct of party members during the exercise.

“Our dear electorate have faith in what we are doing in our effort to strengthen democracy and sustain the development projects, programmes and policies.”

NAN reports that the exercise was generally considered to be peaceful in all the 484 wards of the 44 local governments in the state.