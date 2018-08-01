The Kano State Government, on Wednesday, expressed dismay, over the utterances made by the State’s Deputy Governor, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, alleging threat to his life.

In a statement, issued and signed by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Mohammed Garba, the government described Professor Abubakar’s criticism, as not only unwarranted but unfair to the State Government.

To this end, according to the statement, the State Government advised the embattled Deputy Governor to make a choice to quit or remain in Government.

”To prove that the allegations made by the Deputy Governor were false, he was at yesterday’s State Executive Council meeting, with fewer security aides.”

However, the Commissioner for Information, pointed out in the statement, that despite numerous unguarded comments by the Deputy Governor, the Government continued to accord respect and support for his office.

It should be recalled that Kano State Deputy Governor, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, petitioned the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone One, alleging threat to his life and a plot to impeach him by the State Government.