The Kano State Government has accused the former Deputy, Hafiz Abubakar, of making unguarded comments concerning his resignation.

In a statement by the Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba, the former deputy’s resignation was “allegedly done in fear of impeachment process by the State House of Assembly”.

Mr Abubakar who resigned on Sunday claimed that his resignation was necessary due to disrespect of his office and unjust treatment by the governor.

The Commissioner of Information, while expressing dismay over allegations of entitlements by the former deputy governor said, “Based on available records, in 2017 alone, the sum of over N120, 000, 000.00 was paid to him as travelling allowance both within and outside the country, while in 2018, over N30, 000, 000.00 million was paid to him for various travelling allowances.”

‘’Of recent, in July, to be precise, the sum of N7, 409, 575.00 was released to the former deputy governor to travel to the United Kingdom to receive an Honourary Degree from the University of Reading; the sum of N7, 800, 000.00 was also paid as his travelling allowance to Khartoum, Sudan, for the convocation ceremony of the University of Africa.

“The sum of N8, 509, 000.00 was paid for a trip to the United Kingdom, to attend the World Education Forum, while his trip to Saudi Arabia for his daughters’ graduation was also sponsored by the state government, among other privileges extended to him.

‘’The former deputy governor ought to have landed safely and quietly instead of making unsubstantiated allegations just to draw attention,‘’ he added.

Mr Garba stated that the allegations by the former deputy governor followed the decision by 30 out of the 40 legislators to commence impeachment proceeding against him over false, unfounded allegations and undermining the state government.

“The deputy governor is also accused of making unguarded comments capable of causing disaffection particularly in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the state in general”, he further added.

Mr Garba challenged the former deputy governor on allegations that the state government has committed resources to sponsor a rally in support of his removal from office, adding that the gravity of the allegation may prompt the government to take appropriate actions.