The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said President Muhammadu Buhari is unable to intervene in the recent reduction of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi’s powers and influence by Kano state government because it is not permissible for him to go beyond his constitutional powers and get involved in strictly state matters.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, BMO said it was cheap political blackmail for anyone to say or insinuate that President Buhari had fore-knowledge of the plan.

BMO further noted that it was equally immoral and unfair for any political party, group or individual to infer that the President should have intervened in the matter.

The statement reads, “Insinuations that President Buhari should have intervened in the matter are misplaced, unfair and misdirected as he has no constitutional power to intervene in the process because it is purely a state matter.

“It is an internal affair that concerns the government of Kano State and neither the Federal government nor the president has any power over it. The PDP has consistently and immorally tried to drag the president into matters that concern the states only.”

“They should know that it is not permissible for him to go beyond his constitutional powers and get involved in matters over which he has no legal right to play any role,” the group said.